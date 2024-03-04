Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.30

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.30 and last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 4801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $5,732,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.