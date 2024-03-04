Sino Land Company Limited (SNLAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNLAY opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.
Sino Land Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Land
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.