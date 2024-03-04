Sino Land Company Limited (SNLAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNLAY opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

