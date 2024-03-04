Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $672.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

