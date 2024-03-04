Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Holdings Cut by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,107 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

