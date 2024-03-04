Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $547.03 million and approximately $53.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,368.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.27 or 0.00682966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00135900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00052272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00225922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.23 or 0.00160056 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,554,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,529,627,532 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

