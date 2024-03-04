Short Interest in Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Decreases By 16.7%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Westwing Group Stock Performance
Westwing Group stock opened at C$6.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.47. Westwing Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.36.
About Westwing Group
