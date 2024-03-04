Short Interest in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Drops By 25.7%

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance
OTCMKTS TYTMF opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. Tokyo Tatemono has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $12.51.
Tokyo Tatemono Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Tatemono
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Tatemono Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Tatemono and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.