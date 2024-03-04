Short Interest in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Drops By 25.7%

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance

OTCMKTS TYTMF opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. Tokyo Tatemono has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

Tokyo Tatemono Company Profile

Tokyo Tatemono Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through Commercial Properties Business, Residential Business, Asset Services Business, and Other Business segments. The company develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics and warehouse facilities, condominiums, services offices, and coworking spaces; and operated building management.

