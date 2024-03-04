Short Interest in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Expands By 26.3%

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 17,525.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 53.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 148.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Price Performance

Shares of YORW opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $513.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. York Water has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $46.81.

York Water Dividend Announcement

About York Water

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

(Get Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.