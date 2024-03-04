Short Interest in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Decreases By 25.9%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Singing Machine in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singing Machine

Singing Machine Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singing Machine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Singing Machine by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Singing Machine by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MICS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.05. 21,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,698. Singing Machine has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

