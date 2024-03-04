Short Interest in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Decreases By 17.1%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,791 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 981,077 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 1,883,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

