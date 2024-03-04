Short Interest in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Decreases By 21.1%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Stevanato Group stock traded down €0.27 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €32.32 ($35.13). 57,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a twelve month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.65.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

