Short Interest in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Decreases By 19.0%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSF opened at $16.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

