Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Drops By 18.7%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $9.30 on Monday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,552 shares of company stock worth $591,355. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 140,119 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

