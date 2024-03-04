Short Interest in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Declines By 21.2%

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.01. 177,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 52,116 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Owens Corning by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 13,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

