Short Interest in New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Expands By 34.5%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

New World Development Stock Performance

Shares of NDVLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 11,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. New World Development has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

