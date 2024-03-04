Short Interest in New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Expands By 34.5%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
New World Development Stock Performance
Shares of NDVLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 11,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. New World Development has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About New World Development
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New World Development
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.