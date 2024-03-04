Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Rises By 23.7%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,026,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 2,447,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,043.7 days.

New China Life Insurance Price Performance

NWWCF remained flat at $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

