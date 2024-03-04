Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Rises By 23.7%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,026,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 2,447,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,043.7 days.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
NWWCF remained flat at $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.09.
About New China Life Insurance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New China Life Insurance
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.