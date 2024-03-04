Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Expands By 30.1%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,797.0 days.

NEC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NIPNF remained flat at $64.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. NEC has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

