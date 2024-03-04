Short Interest in Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Increases By 27.3%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Metso Oyj Stock Performance
OUKPY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.39. 22,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. Metso Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $6.48.
