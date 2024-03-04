Short Interest in Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Increases By 27.3%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Metso Oyj Stock Performance

OUKPY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.39. 22,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. Metso Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

