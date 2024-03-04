Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rises By 34.5%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Metro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $6.56 during trading hours on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,900. Metro has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

