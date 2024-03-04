Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Increases By 28.1%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mace Security International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MACE remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. Mace Security International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.80.
Mace Security International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mace Security International
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.