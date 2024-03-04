Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Increases By 28.1%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MACE remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. Mace Security International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

