Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Grows By 25.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of LTGHY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $4.90.
About Life Healthcare Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Life Healthcare Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.