Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Rises By 29.9%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 774,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 324.5 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LRCDF stock remained flat at $20.16 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

