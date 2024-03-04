Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Rises By 29.9%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 774,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 324.5 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance
LRCDF stock remained flat at $20.16 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
