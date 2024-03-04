Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Decreases By 26.8%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 target price (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $3.76 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Kingstone Companies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

