Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Increases By 33.2%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 780,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ZJYL opened at $6.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. Jin Medical International has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

