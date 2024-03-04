Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Increases By 33.2%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 780,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Jin Medical International Price Performance
Shares of ZJYL opened at $6.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. Jin Medical International has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $25.49.
About Jin Medical International
