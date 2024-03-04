Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Decreases By 8.3%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Investview Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INVU opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies.

