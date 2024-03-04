Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Decreases By 25.4%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,300 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 311,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 93,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,149. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at International Tower Hill Mines

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Stories

