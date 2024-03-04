Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Expands By 36.2%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

IAUGY stock remained flat at $19.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729. Insurance Australia Group has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.30%.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

