Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Rises By 13.8%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 118.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Garmin Stock Up 0.1 %

GRMN stock opened at $137.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $139.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.57.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Further Reading

