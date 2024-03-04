Short Interest in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Drops By 22.0%

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.81%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,710 shares of company stock valued at $32,494,199. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

