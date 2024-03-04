Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Increases By 37.2%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,079,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 1,515,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.5 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of FCXXF opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.