Short Interest in East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Expands By 31.7%

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,342,400 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 14,688,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
East Buy Price Performance
KLTHF remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Monday. East Buy has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.
About East Buy
