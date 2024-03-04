Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Drops By 8.1%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,770,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 18,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.16 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

