Short Interest in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rises By 24.5%

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 843,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Construction Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Construction Partners by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Construction Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

