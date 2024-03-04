Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 14.8%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the January 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.5 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.88.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Pacific Insurance (Group)
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.