Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 14.8%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the January 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.5 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

