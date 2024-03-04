Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Drops By 7.8%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Shares of CRDF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,417,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,844. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $152.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,932.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRDF

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.