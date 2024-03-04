Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Drops By 7.8%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Shares of CRDF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,417,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,844. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $152.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.
In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,932.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
