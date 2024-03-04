Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Declines By 15.3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Up 3.1 %

CNTMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 308,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,617. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

