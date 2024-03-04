Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Declines By 15.3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Stock Up 3.1 %
CNTMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 308,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,617. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
About Cansortium
