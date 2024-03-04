Short Interest in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Increases By 36.1%

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRNY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

Get Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:BRNY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.