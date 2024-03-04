Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rises By 35.9%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BNY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,763. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
