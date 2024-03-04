Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rises By 35.9%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BNY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,763. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

