Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Increases By 36.0%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 303,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,802,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,181,000 after acquiring an additional 580,744 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 105,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,273. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

