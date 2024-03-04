Short Interest in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rises By 37.4%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $378.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

