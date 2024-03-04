Short Interest in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rises By 37.4%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $378.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.73.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bar Harbor Bankshares
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.