Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Increases By 16.2%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AACG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 66,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,742. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

