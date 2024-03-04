Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Expands By 38.1%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

AGD opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

