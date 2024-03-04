Short Interest in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Increases By 10.3%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,948 shares of company stock worth $10,912,883 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AAON alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AAON by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 73,696 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.95. 279,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Company Profile



AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

