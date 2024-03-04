Shore Capital Lowers Halma (LON:HLMA) to Hold

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
HLMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($30.76) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.11) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Report on Halma
Halma Stock Down 0.3 %
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.