Shore Capital Lowers Halma (LON:HLMA) to Hold

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($30.76) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.11) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Halma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Halma

Halma Stock Down 0.3 %

Halma Company Profile

Shares of LON:HLMA traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,295 ($29.11). The stock had a trading volume of 160,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,219.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,101.10. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,802 ($22.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.98). The company has a market cap of £8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,642.86, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.