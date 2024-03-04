Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.72.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $335.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.12. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $335.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,017 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

