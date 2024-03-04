Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DraftKings by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in DraftKings by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 909,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 123,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3,355.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 65.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 990,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,323,220 shares of company stock valued at $92,005,241. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.48.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

