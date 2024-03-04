Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 59,151 Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,496,000 after buying an additional 139,787,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,134,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 498,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 170,458 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 615.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.
Traeger stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Traeger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
