Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTOS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

