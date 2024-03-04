Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DENN. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 510,696 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

