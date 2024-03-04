Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 390,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 246,022 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 143,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87,133 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 14,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,357,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,439.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 230,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.45 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

